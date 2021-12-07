Corentin Tolisso wants to leave Bayern Munich in the winter — AS Roma are interested

Corentin Tolisso has been playing for Bayern Munich since moving from Olympique Lyon in 2017. Unfortunately, things never really worked out for either party in Munich. Bayern paid €42 million for the French midfielder, but Tolisso never found his groove at Bayern due to a limited role in the team and constant injuries causing time off and match fitness issues.

Tolisso is now just months away from the end of his contract and will almost certainly leave the club. Tolisso has never really been given the spotlight at Bayern but has now played in the starting XI for three matches in a row due to injuries and a covid outbreak in the team. Despite Tolisso’s history at Bayern he played quite well in these last few matches and proved he can still provide value to this team.

Corentin Tolisso wants to leave FC Bayern in January. The club wouldn't be opposed to a move as it would be their final chance to collect a transfer fee. Roma are showing concrete interest - Mourinho would like to have Tolisso in his team [@FT_Redaktion] pic.twitter.com/RonfxUUWAJ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 6, 2021

Even if Julian Nagelsmann supports Tolisso, the 2018 World Cup winner is quickly looking for the door regardless. The French international is still in favor with Didier Deschamps and believes he can play a major role on a top club. According to reports, Tolisso would like to leave in the upcoming winter transfer window. It’s not too late for the club to make a sale on the 27-year-old even if it is just a margin of the original price Bayern paid for him. This is still better than letting another player leave on a free.

“It’s always a shame when players leave for free. It is never good for the club, and never good for the coach, when players leave... Of course he had some injuries during his time here and was out for a long time,” said Nagelsmann about Tolisso.

Reportedly, AS Roma expressed a specific interest in Tolisso’s signature, and manager José Mourinho would love to have the World Cup winner in his squad. Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan are other teams who are rumored to be interested in Tolisso. Where the midfielder goes could be decided in the next couple of months but if Bayern can’t reach a reasonable sale, Tolisso could still have some value to this team if other players are out since he has been the best midfielder outside our typical starting XI this season.