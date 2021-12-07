Bayern Munich II defeats FV Illertissen 2-0

Bayern Munich II ended 2021 with a big 2-0 win over FV Illertissen to snap a two match streak without a win. The reserves head into the two and a half month winter break with their heads held high looking at 2022.

Match Highlights

The breakthrough for Bayern II came in the 29th minute when Lucas Copado and Armindo Sieb played a beautiful give-and-go getting the 17-year-old into the box, where a great finish put Bayern II up 1-0.

Bayern II continued to pour on the pressure and picked up a penalty for their troubles just before halftime when Oliver Batista-Meier was brought down in the box. He would step up to take the spot kick, converting to give Bayern II the 2-0 halftime lead.

The second half was shots galore for Bayern II, but they were unable to beat the post and Illertissen goalkeeper Felix Thiel, who was fantastic.

Squad

Martin Demichelis made a handful of changes to the squad in this one from last week’s 1-1 draw with Memmingen. Johannes Schenk came into goal for Tom Hülsmann, Maximilian Welzmüller started for the suspended Timo Kern, and Lucas Copado started in place of Gabriel Vidovic who was out with an abdominal injury.

Jahn Herrmann made his Bayern II debut coming on in the 70th minute for Batista-Meier.

Bayern XI: Schenk - Brückner, Lawrence, Arreyi-Mbi, Welzmüller - Motika, Scott, Sieb, Booth (81. Morrison), Batista-Meier (70. Herrmann), Copado

Table and Next Match

As the Regionalliga Bayern teams enter the winter break, Bayern II are on 52 points after 24 games. They trail table-toppers SpVgg Bayreuth who have 56 points after 23 games.

Thanks to COVID, Bayern II’s next match in the Regionalliga against Eltersdorf has been postponed until 2022. The next time the little Bavarians will take the field? February 26! It’s a long winter break.