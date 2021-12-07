Bayern Munich’s Marc Roca, Jamal Musiala could start vs. FC Barcelona

According to Bild, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann might not rotate the squad against FC Barcelona in the Champions League as heavily as first anticipated.

Nageslmann, however, could be looking to start Marc Roca in place of Leon Goretzka and Jamal Musiala for Leroy Sane.

It was originally thought that Thomas Müller might start on the bench, but if Bild is correct, there could be minimal changes:

According to BILD information, Nagelsmann is not planning a major rotation. Marc Roca (25) and Jamal Musiala (18) are starting line-up candidates for Leon Goretzka (26 / patellar tendon) and Sané!

One area that was not addressed by Bild was the backline.

Will Nagelsmann roll with Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, and Lucas Hernandez or will Niklas Süle be inserted back into the lineup? With the formation being a back-three hybrid, Nagelsmann could use Süle in a variety of ways.

Another player who was not noted by Bild was Serge Gnabry. Nagelsmann could also deploy Gnabry in a few different ways, which leaves a plethora of potential options for Nagelsmann.