Bayern Munich vs FC Barcelona — Talking Bayern preview show

Bayern Munich are taking on a fragile FC Barcelona team who are fighting to stay alive in the Champions League. Barca will rely on a squad full of expiring veterans while Bayern is likely to shake things up and rest several starters. Xavi has the opportunity to earn early favor from fans with a massive win but even a weaker Bayern lineup should be a big challenge for this Barcelona squad. Watch to hear my thoughts, insights, and predictions for Gameday 6 of the Champions League group stage.

In this video, I cover expected lineups, interesting stats between these two teams, some tactical expectations as well as my players to watch for each team. This is an especially important game because Bayern have the joyful opportunity to eliminate Barca from the competition.

