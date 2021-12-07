Julian Nagelsmann defends Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano after defensive errors in Der Klassiker

Bayern Munich won this weekend’s important match against Borussia Dortmund, and it wasn’t an easy match for either side. Dortmund managed to get an early lead, but the Bavarians managed to turn things around by the end of the first half.

But then again, as the second half continued, Bayern Munich conceded an early goal. This time, Dayot Upamecano was directly involved in Borussia’s leveler. Luckily, Bayern was able to score another before the final whistle and go back to Munich with four points clear on top of the table.

Plenty of Bayern fans were furious at Upamecano for making the error, but Bayern’s coach Julian Nagelsmann thinks that his defender isn’t to blame. Nagelsmann explained, via Tz:

“I think Upa still had a good game. The situation is unfortunate but very difficult. When you have to sprint at high speed and the ball is at an awkward height — you can’t hit it with your head or feet. No part of the body can clear the ball well in that situation. It’s a very difficult situation and not a clear mistake in my opinion.”