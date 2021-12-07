Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich looking for a new right-back; FC Barcelona eyeing Philippe Coutinho-Edinson Cavani swap?; Jesse Marsch to Manchester United?; Manchester City eyeing Renato Sanches?; TikTokers more rational than football journos; and MORE!

The rumors have been there for a while and now it appears that there might have been a breaking point for Bayern Munich and its on-again, off-again hunt for a right-back. Apparently, Benjamin Pavard has officially worn out his welcome:

FC Bayern officials are not entirely satisfied with the performance of right-back Benjamin Pavard. The Frenchman’s athletic development has stagnated for some time, and his German language skills also leave much to be desired after five and a half years. Youngster Josip Stanisic is also not yet performing consistently at the top level. Therefore, according to AZ information, FC Bayern is once again looking for a new right-back. The international market for this position has been limited for years.

My question would be, why hunt a right-back when you really need a right wing-back? While some players are interchangeable at the positions, not all are about to make the slight adjustment.

Before Bayern Munich makes its purchase, it should probably clarify what formations Julian Nagelsmann might be concocting for 2022/23.

How crazy would this be? Former RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch to Manchester would be wild:

Newly-sacked RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch is now being linked with Ralf Rangnick's Man Utd by the Times. #RBL #MUFC — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) December 6, 2021

Renato Sanches is drawing interest from Manchester City, Liverpool, Newcastle United, and AC Milan among others:

According to the Sun, the Portuguese has numerous interested parties in Europe, including the team of ex-Bayern coach Pep Guardiola. Renato Sanches, who was under contract with the German record champions between 2016 and 2019, has played for LOSC Lille since 2019. With the current French champions, the ex-Munich man found his way back to his old strength and drew attention to himself with good performances. According to L’Equipe, Sanches wanted to move to FC Barcelona last summer. However, a knee injury at the beginning of the season prevented the transfer. According to the Sun, the Citizens aren’t the only club actively following Renato Sanches’ situation. Barcelona are still interested in the 24-year-old, and Newcastle United, Liverpool FC and AC Milan have also put out feelers for the midfielder.

I’d hate to admit it, but the TikTokers have more credibility that Ballon d’Or voters now:

Robert Lewandowski is nominated for TikTok Fans' Player of the Year at Globe Soccer Awards 2021!!! ✨@lewy_official #TikTok #GSA21 #GlobeSoccerAwards pic.twitter.com/Wc381fAeaB — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 6, 2021

The final matchday of the Champions League group stage is here, but Bayern Munich have nothing but pride to play for. That’s a good motivator for sure, but not compared to the stakes at play for FC Barcelona. The Catalans NEED a win because it would likely guarantee them qualification to the Round of 16 — an almost existential necessity given their financial issues. Of course they could also bank on Benfica losing in the other game, but their new coach seems like a more courageous type. Should be an interesting contest.

Here are our talking points ahead of the game:

The major problems at Barcelona, starting with their basic setup.

How things have changed since Xavi took over from Ronald Koeman.

What is it that Barcelona need at the moment? The answer will shock you!

Should Bayern Munich rest players against Barca?

Why Bayern’s performances in the Champions League are more important than ever.

Is it finally time for Niklas Sule to start a game again? Should he be in for Upamecano or Benjamin Pavard?

Jamal Musiala — who should he bench in the lineup and why is it Leroy Sane?

How Barca’s new playstyle under Xavi could actually help Bayern break them down.

Who is actually Barca’s most dangerous player right now? Hint: There’s actually a correct answer this time!

Closing thoughts on the irony of Bayern triggering an identity crisis at Barca.

I’m 99% sure Tom Adams could finish this chance...SIGN HIM:

Why did they have to give Leon Goretzka the “Two-Face” (from Batman) treatment? I can’t un-see this:

Another week of Bayern Munich related action has passed us by, and it’s provided plenty of food for thought. Julian Nagelsmann is hitting the first speedbump of his tenure, as injuries and absentees pile up while the performances get increasingly more desperate. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski was once again robbed of a deserved Ballon d’Or award, and the Bundesliga isn’t allowed to have spectators again. Not great news, all things considered.

In this episode, Ineednoname and Samrin discuss:

Why Julian Nagelsmann is doing his best Carlo Ancelotti impression at the moment.

The problems with Bayern’s tactical setup — starting from Alphonso Davies’ positioning and the consequences of the pseudo back-three.

Thomas Muller’s strange role, and how it negatively affects the rest of the system.

The problem with Leroy Sane right now — is it fatigue or another slump?

Where are the young players? Why doesn’t Musiala play more often?

Nagelsmann vs Flick — there’s something missing from this Bayern Munich team.

Changing topics, talking about the impact of the return of ghost games on the Bundesliga.

Why having closed stadiums just doesn’t make any sense (includes a rant by INNN).

Closing the chapter on the Ballon d’Or — how Robert Lewandowski was robbed, and why Champions League performances matter more than ever to the club’s image.

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman were named to Sportschau’s Bundesliga Team of the Week, along with loanee Chris Richards, who is starring for Hoffenheim:

Could FC Barcelona be looking to unload Philippe Coutinho to Manchester United in hopes of getting Edinson Cavani back in return? Well...potentially, I guess: