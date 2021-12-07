Bayern Munich smash Bayer Leverkusen, remain second in table

Bayern Munich rolled to a massive 7-1 over Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend to keep pace with the top teams in the Frauen Bundesliga.

Match Highlights

The Bavarians started off in the 5th minute with a terrific goal from Linda Dallmann. Sarah Zadrazil launched a long ball over the top to Maximiliane Rall. She launched a cross into the box where Dallmann finished it off with ease for the 1-0 lead.

In the 12th minute, Lea Schüller made it 2-0 finishing a cross from Giulia Gwinn after Zadrazil, once again, played her into space along the right flank. By the 30th minute, Bayern had built an insurmountable 5-0 lead thanks to goals from Rall, Gwinn, and Schüller’s second goal of the match.

Viviane Asseyi scored her second goal of the season in the 62nd minute, and Rall made it 7-0 just a few moments later with her second goal of the game. Leverkusen would get a goal from Amira Arfaoui, but it was way too little as Bayern would win 7-1.

See the full match highlights here.

Squad

The big news for Bayern is that Laura Benkarth recovered from her knee injury and started; however, she would come off around the hour mark after reaggravating the injury. It’s very likely that Janina Leitzig will start midweek in the UWCL.

Gwinn, Carina Wenninger, Klara Bühl, and Sarah Zadrazil came in for Hanna Glas, Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir, Asseyi and Kristin Demann who started the last match.

Captain Lina Magull made her 100th competitive game for Bayern.

Nineteen year old Julia Pollak, a Bayern loanee, played 63 minutes for Leverkusen.

Bayern XI: Benkarth (59. Leitzig) - Gwinn, Wenninger, Kumagai, Simon - Dallmann, Zadrazil (46. Hegering), Magull (46. Asseyi) - Rall, Schüller (46. Damnjanović), Bühl (66. Viggósdóttir)

⚜️ 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ ⚜️



Herzlichen Glückwunsch an unsere Kapitänin Lina Magull zum 100. Pflichtspiel für den #FCBayern München! ⚪️ #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/nu064cvUW8 — FC Bayern Frauen (@FCBfrauen) December 4, 2021

Table and Next Match

Despite the win, Bayern remain second in the table, one point behind Wolfsburg. The table-leaders smashed Carl Zeiss Jena 5-0 at the weekend.

Bayern return to the field on Thursday against BK Häcken in the UEFA Women’s Champions League. The next Frauen Bundesliga game for Bayern is Sunday, December 12. They’ll travel to Potsdam.