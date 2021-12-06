Spitting mad: Famous Borussia Dortmund fan allegedly hocks loogie on Bayern Munich staffers at Der Klassiker

While there was certainly some controversy that occurred during Der Klassiker between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, the craziness was not just limited to the field.

After the final whistle, a “disgusting spit attack” (as described by Bild) rained down on Bayern Munich assistant coach Benjamin Glück and the staff of video analysts.

The big question was on who launched the saliva? For Germans, the — alleged — assailant might be a familiar face, film star Frederick Lau:

After the final whistle, the Bayern analysts were spat at. When asked by BILD, FC Bayern confirmed that such an incident had occurred, but did not want to comment on it. According to BILD information, it is said to have been the actor and Grimme Prize winner Frederick Lau (including “4 Blocks”, “The Perfect Secret”) who spat on the people from Munich and insulted them with crude slogans. One thing is clear: Berliner Lau is an ardent BVB fan and club member (his mother comes from the Ruhr area). Lau’s management left BILD inquiries about the incident unanswered.

Not only spit, but insults as well. What a guy!

As we all know, Lau was probably lucky there was separation between the crowd and the staffers. Before COVID-19, spitting on someone was a reason to throw hands, but during this mess, it is a license to rain down fists — not more spit.