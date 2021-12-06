Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs Barcelona (Champions League)

The final matchday of the Champions League group stage is here, but Bayern Munich have nothing but pride to play for. That’s a good motivator for sure, but not compared to the stakes at play for FC Barcelona. The Catalans NEED a win because it would likely guarantee them qualification to the Round of 16 — an almost existential necessity given their financial issues. Of course they could also bank on Benfica losing in the other game, but their new coach seems like a more courageous type. Should be an interesting contest.

Here are our talking points ahead of the game:

The major problems at Barcelona, starting with their basic setup.

How things have changed since Xavi took over from Ronald Koeman.

What is it that Barcelona need at the moment? The answer will shock you!

Should Bayern Munich rest players against Barca?

Why Bayern’s performances in the Champions League are more important than ever.

Is it finally time for Niklas Sule to start a game again? Should he be in for Upamecano or Benjamin Pavard?

Jamal Musiala — who should he bench in the lineup and why is it Leroy Sane?

How Barca’s new playstyle under Xavi could actually help Bayern break them down.

Who is actually Barca’s most dangerous player right now? Hint: There’s actually a correct answer this time!

Closing thoughts on the irony of Bayern triggering an identity crisis at Barca.

