Injury update: Marcel Sabitzer is back in training at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich midfielder was spotted back in training Monday morning. Torben Hoffmann of Sky Sports reported that Sabitzer is back in individual training and was seen going for a light jog. It is uncertain how long the Austrian midfielder needs for recovery but he is not expected back soon. Sabitzer has been out since late November with a calf injury that could potentially sideline him until the end of the year.

With both Joshua Kimmich and Marcel Sabitzer out, Bayern have had to look deep for a replacement midfielder and they have looked to Corentin Tolisso as the man for the job. While these players have been out, Tolisso has done a great job at taking this role and many believe he is doing a better job than Sabitzer anyway.

Sabitzer has had an underwhelming start to his time in Munich, however, many players struggle to get settled in at Bayern so we don’t need to sound any alarms just yet. Hope the best for Sabitzer in his recovery and to have him back on the pitch as soon as possible!