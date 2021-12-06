FC Barcelona altering preparations, missing Ansu Fati ahead of Champions League match vs. Bayern Munich

FC Barcelona manager Xavi is reeling a bit from his squad’s loss to Real Betis over the weekend and is going to change up the squad’s preparation ahead of the Champions League match against Bayern Munich per Football Espana:

The Blaugrana likely have to win to progress to the knockout stage of the competition, needing to match of better Benfica’s result against Dynamo Kyiv. And ahead of the clash, Xavi’s men will train on the Allianz Arena pitch.

In previous away games in the Champions League this season, former boss Ronald Koeman had opted to train at Camp Nou before travelling later in the day. Under Xavi, Barca will to Germany earlier ahead of training in the venue of the game itself.