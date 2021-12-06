Marc Roca appreciates feedback and communication from Bayern Munich staff

Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca might not be getting a lot of field time, but he does appreciate the constant feedback that he gets from Julian Nagelsmann and the rest of the coaching staff.

“You must have a good relationship with your coach & teammates. For me communication is very important, being able to speak, to ask things and that they are clear and sincere to you. With transparency everything is easier to understand,” Roca said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “At times I have talked to him (Nagelsmann) to see how I can improve, because I want to play. I’m aware that I have probably the best midfielder in the world (Joshua Kimmich) in front of me, or one of the best three, and I must accept that.”

Through everything, Roca is still trying to stay positive and work on his game.

“I have to see where I can improve. It’s what makes me grow. My coach tells me what I can pay attention to. I want to make sure that he is happy with my mentality, with my work, with my attitude. For that part I’m calm,” Roca said.

Roca’s lack of playing time has made the possibility of leaving Bayern Munich a real possibility. AS Roma is said to be interested in the Spaniard.