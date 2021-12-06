Report: Bayern Munch could heavily rotate the squad vs. FC Barcelona

While 2021/22 is not quite as crazy and condensed of a schedule as 2020/21, some of Bayern Munich’s players are still racking up some big mileage.

With his club’s own pathway to the knockout round of the Champions League set, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann could tempt the football gods by not playing his best squad.

According to kicker (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Nagelsmann could be looking to rest Leon Goretzka for the match and cut the playing time of both Thomas Müller and Leroy Sane to give them a respite. In addition, players, like Niklas Süle, Serge Gnabry, and Jamal Musiala — who all have been seeing more bench time than field time (for various reasons) of late — could be in line for an extended run on the pitch.

But what if Nagelsmann’s “stripped down” squad loses to Barca and gives the downtrodden club a second UCL life?

Hopefully, we don’t find out.