Lucas Hernandez not thinking about future transfer, appreciative of Bayern Munich’s support

In an extensive interview with kicker (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich star Lucas Hernandez talked over many subjects, including how he feels midway through his contract.

“I’m still halfway through my contract duration, there’s a lot of time left. I’m not thinking about the future. Fact is that I’m happy here and thankful to the club for everything they’ve done for me,” Hernaandez said. “My first 2 years here were difficult. I was injured for 1.5 years, that was the worst time in my career. I’m happy again, I’m able to play and enjoy football. I feel comfortable at the club & the city. Bayern is one of the world’s best clubs.”

With that difficulty, did Hernandez think of leaving Bavaria? Not according to the Frenchman.

“Never, not one single time, even in the toughest moments. My goal always was to find my spot here. That’s why I signed here,” Hernandez said. “It was a big transfer with a lot of money, no doubt - but during that period before Corona, such transfers happened. I’m trying to pay back every single euro of the fee through my performances. The club made big efforts to sign me, that shows they were fully convinced of me. But I couldn’t do anything about the fee. My job is to help the team win as many titles as possible. That’s why I play football.”