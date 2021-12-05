Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn sees tactical struggles with defense; wants to retain Niklas Süle

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn is not unlike fans. The former goalkeeping great can see the gaping holes in his team’s defense that occur at times.

Kahn, however, is not ready to place blame on the individual players for the defensive lapses. Instead, Kahn is worried a bit about the “structure” of his squad.

“For me that has nothing to do with individual players, but with the overall structure of the game,” said Kahn (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

On that note, Kahn wants to get Niklas Süle signed to a contract extension, but seems wary of what Süle’s salary demands might be and used the case of David Alaba as a warning for anyone thinking Bayern Munich will bend on its budget.

“Niklas is a German international, he is a player that you want to have in your team. In the current situation (COVID-19 crisis), it always depends on what the player demands. We have made it clear with David Alaba that we have certain limits,” Kahn said.