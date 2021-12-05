Kit Leak: The main color for Bayern Munich’s new third kit

A couple of days ago, Bayern Munich fans were treated to the leaked color scheme of the away kit for next season. Now, Footy Headlines has followed that up with the color scheme for the following season’s third kit, or Champions League kit.

The Bayern 2022-23 third shirt will mainly be "Night Grey". The accent color is not known yet. Adidas could combine it with light orange applications and logos. The photos below show two possible combos [ Footy Headlines] pic.twitter.com/Doxs8RU35K — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 5, 2021

As the away kit was confirmed to be white, one could easily imagine that the third kit was going to be some darker shade. If you had thought so, you would have been spot on. The Champions League kit will be a very dark gray, or “Night Grey,” as Footy Headlines puts it. An argument could be made for light black, if such a color even exists, but night gray is the official name of the color as it stands.

This will be the first time Bayern suits up in gray since the 18/19 season, when the third kit was a drab, stormy, depressing gray color. Hopefully the coming season’s kit looks better than the kit from three years ago, because my goodness, it was ugly. Luckily, Bayern fans can look forward to a better looking example of a gray kit, the away kit from 16/17, which didn’t look half bad.

Unfortunately, as of now, no other details outside of the main color have been released, so fans can only guess what color the logos and the highlights will be. Footy Headlines has put out two possible combinations, one in light orange and one in metallic silver. The orange highlights could make it look similar to the aforementioned 16/17 away kit, which was paired with neon orange highlights. The metallic silver look, meanwhile, may look like another version of the current Germany away kit.

What do you think of the leaked color for the new third kit? Let us know in the comments!