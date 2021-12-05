Dortmund star Jude Bellingham faces a ban following explosive comments about referee Felix Zwayer in der Klassiker

Last night’s meeting between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund may go down as one of the most controversial in history. Around the 76th minute, Mats Hummels happened to handle the ball in the box which caused referee Felix Zwayer to award a penalty to the Bavarians. Robert Lewandowski promptly converted the chance, which ended up being the difference as Bayern won the game 3-2.

Even at the best of times, winning a game (especially one as big as der Klassiker) due to a penalty will always carry a hint of controversy. However, earlier in the game, Felix Zwayer waved away a penalty shout for BVB when Lucas Hernandez brought Marco Reus down in the box. These two incidents have combined to make the game far more controversial than it otherwise would have been.

English youngster Jude Bellingham, who was one of Dortmund’s best players on the night, took the loss especially hard. In the post game interview, he questioned the penalty decision, but maybe went a little bit too far in his criticism of the referee ...

BELLINGHAM: – You give a referee that has match fixed before, the biggest game in Germany, what do you expect?



Per Bild, the DFB disciplinary committee has already initiated an investigation into Bellingham’s comments. While Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke hopes that the midfielder won’t be penalized for making a statement of fact, Bellingham could face a ban for his comments. This would be a huge blow to Dortmund’s chances in the title race, given that he is one of their midfield mainstays.

