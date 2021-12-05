Bavarian Podcast Works S4E18: Is Nagelsmann losing his touch, Lewandowski robbed of the Ballon d’Or, ghost games, and more!

Another week of Bayern Munich related action has passed us by, and it’s provided plenty of food for thought. Julian Nagelsmann is hitting the first speedbump of his tenure, as injuries and absentees pile up while the performances get increasingly more desperate. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski was once again robbed of a deserved Ballon d’Or award, and the Bundesliga isn’t allowed to have spectators again. Not great news, all things considered.

In this episode, Ineednoname and Samrin discuss:

Why Julian Nagelsmann is doing his best Carlo Ancelotti impression at the moment.

The problems with Bayern’s tactical setup — starting from Alphonso Davies’ positioning and the consequences of the pseudo back-three.

Thomas Muller’s strange role, and how it negatively affects the rest of the system.

The problem with Leroy Sane right now — is it fatigue or another slump?

Where are the young players? Why doesn’t Musiala play more often?

Nagelsmann vs Flick — there’s something missing from this Bayern Munich team.

Changing topics, talking about the impact of the return of ghost games on the Bundesliga.

Why having closed stadiums just doesn’t make any sense (includes a rant by INNN).

Closing the chapter on the Ballon d’Or — how Robert Lewandowski was robbed, and why Champions League performances matter more than ever to the club’s image.

As always, thanks for your support and let us know what you think!

