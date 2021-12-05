Robert Lewandowski, Leon Goretzka happy after “special” victory over Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski was realistic about his team’s 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund.

The Polish Hitman acknowledged there were struggles, but was ecstatic to walk away with three points.

“It was a very interesting game for the fans. It wasn’t a perfect game, we also made a few mistakes, especially in the 20 minutes after the interval. But in the end, all that counts is that we got a deserved win,” Lewandowski said (as captured by FCBayern.com). “We have personnel problems at the moment, but all the players on the pitch showed the quality they have.”

Goretzka acknowledged his teammates sentiments, but also know any win over Borussia Dortmund is special.

“Of course it was about more than just three points today, these games are always very special,” said Goretzka (as captured by FCBayern.com). “It’s also about the bragging rights in Germany, and of course you want to have them.”