Julian Nagelsmann thinks Bayern Munich deserved to win despite multiple controversies

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann was happy to see his squad battle back in its 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund, but would prefer his team get off to better starts in games.

“We didn’t have a good start to the game. We have to lead significantly higher at halftime. Then we didn’t start well again, but we caught ourselves again. In the end, we deserved to win,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by Tz).

As for the controversial penalty called on Mats Hummels, Naglesmann thinks it was a clear penalty.

“It’s indisputable for me, his hand went to the ball. Even if he doesn’t see the ball, it’s handball,” Nagelsmann said.

Robert Lewandowski was called on to take the penalty and showed the word once again why he is so good.

“He scored the decisive goals. He paid something back to the stadium after all the Messi shouts,” said Nagelsmann.

Finally, Nagelsmann said there is no reason to worry about Lucas Hernandez.

“Lucas is fine. His substitution was a mixture of a precautionary measure and the fact that I wanted to bring in a fresh center-back with speed,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).