Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund; Liverpool to make an offer for Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos?; Manchester City, Bayern among teams eyeing Denis Zakaria; and MORE!

It was not easy, but Bayern Munich pulled out a 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund that was mired in controversy, thanks to referee Felix Zwayer. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

I did not like Niklas Süle starting this one on the bench. I’d guess he is still working his way back to full fitness after COVID-19, but there were some gaping holes in the defense throughout the match.

I can’t — for the life of me — understand why the perception is still that Bayern Munich is running a back-four. This is not functioning like a back-four and...it’s okay. Let’s just call it what it is and move on. I don’t know why this bothers me so much.

Robert Lewandowski is the best. Another two goals (albeit one from a controversial penalty) for the Polish Hitman.

Julian Brandt’s early goal for Borussia Dortmund seemed like it might ignite the squad, but Bayern Munich was quick to answer, which was absolutely key for the Bavarians.

Erling Haaland is a menace. The Norwegian is just a physical marvel.

So...I agree with the penalty call on Hummels even if it was really unlucky for him and...I also think that Lucas Hernandez should have been called for a penalty for his play against Marco Reus.

Jamal Musiala should get another chance to play in a wide position. Whether you call it a wing or a wing-back...Musiala should get some run on the outside of the formation, so he can use his pace, creativity, and dribbling ability.

Dayot Upamecano has a lot of work to do. Haaland is a handful for most center-backs, but there are holes to Upamecano’s game and dealing with physical strikers is one of them. Overall, the Bayern Munich defense has got to be better and more consistent than it has been.

I thought Kingsley Coman was pretty disruptive, which is good to see.

Corentin Tolisso was not good on the day.

Honestly, nor was Alphonso Davies.

Overall, something just isn’t fully syncing for Bayern Munich. I am not sure the players are fully jibing with the hybrid formation just yet. At times, it looks fantastic and at other times, it leaves a lot of holes...like way too many holes. That said, a win is a win. Bayern Munich needed those three points and got them. Sometimes, though, a victory still feels a little hollow...and this was one of those.

Liverpool is reportedly ready to make an offer to Real Madrid for Toni Kroos:

According to a report by Catalan outlet El Nacional, Liverpool are ready to step up their efforts to sign Toni Kroos in next summer’s transfer window. The Reds are willing to submit an offer worth around €50 million to secure the services of the Real Madrid midfielder. Toni Kroos joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in July 2014 and has since established himself as one of the best midfielders of his generation. A part of a legendary midfield trifecta alongside Luka Modric and Casemiro, the German international has been a key figure for Los Blancos in the last seven and a half years.

Borussia Dortmund’s offer to RB Salzburg for Karim Adeyemi is reportedly €35 million, but BVB might have to go to €50 million to land the forward:

RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi is also being targeted by Real Madrid. Barcelona’s interest in the youngster is well known — and they’re in a good position — but Los Blancos have also entered the hunt. Adeyemi, 19, is the top scorer in Austria. He has scored 11 goals in 15 league games and 15 in 25 in all competitions. He’s more affordable than Erling Haaland, too, with his price originally around 20 million euros, although Borussia Dortmund have already offered 35 million in an attempt to see off the competition. Therefore, the cost could rise towards 50 million, although that’s still cheaper than Haaland, who, including fees, commission and wages, will cost much more. In addition to Barça, Madrid and Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also after Adeyemi.

Gladbach’s Denis Zakaria looks like he is going to be one of the world’s most sought after midfielders next summer. In this nugget about Manchester City’s rumored interest in Zakaria, Bayern Munich was listed as one of the teams keeping an eye on him:

Playing for Borussia Monchengladbach since 2017/18, 25-year old Swiss international defensive midfielder Denis Zakaria, who turned down German club - seemingly once and for all - on their umpteenth extension offer, looks like he made up his mind, and apparently wants to leave, possibly even halfway through the season. To this end, Manchester City management are on their way to make a move that counts, during next winter window, and secure Bundesliga star’s signing. Currently on a deal with Die Fohlen until June 2022, Zakaria, who’s otherwise likely to leave on a free move next summer, is still tracked by a bunch more clubs, including Juventus, Inter Milan, AS Roma, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid.

What a week…

Bayern Munich was trapped in the middle of roughly a billion stories, but none were bigger than the botched Ballon d’Or.

That subject — and a few others — were the focus of this Weekend Warm-up Podcast. Here is what we have on tap: