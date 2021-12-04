Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Bayern Munich (Der Klassiker)

Bayern Munich further cemented their spot at the top of the Bundesliga table with the 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in this season’s first Bundesliga installment of der Klassiker. The clash of titans well and truly lived up to its billing and it was an encounter that certainly wasn’t shy of controversial talking points, as is usually the case. We saw Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski goals, a handful of crunching challenges, both Marco Rose and Julian Nagelsmann having a fair go at referee Felix Zwyer, and just about everything in between.

After this result, Bayern go four points clear of Dortmund at the top of the table, boasting a goal difference of +30 after 14 matches played. Both sides had a plethora of chances and both Gregor Kobel and Manuel Neuer were called into action on a handful of occasions to keep their side in it, but Bayern saw it over the line in the end thanks to Lewandowski’s 77th minute penalty after Mats Hummels was ruled to have handled the ball in the box with his arm in too unnatural of a position. Rose, like most Dortmund fans, was left very frustrated by that penalty being given and Maro Reus not being awarded one earlier in the second half after being brought down by Lucas Hernandez in the box. Rose was given his marching orders late in the second half after arguing with Zwayer and the fourth official.

Match Summary:

Goals:

Brandt (5’), Lewandowski (9’), Coman (44’), Haaland (48’), Lewandowski (P, 77’)

Shots (Dortmund : Bayern): 12 : 17

Shots on Target: 4 : 6

Possession: 47% : 53%

Passes: 449 : 503

Pass Accuracy: 77% : 80%

Fouls: 10 : 10

Yellow Cards: 2 : 2

Red Cards: 0 : 0

In this special edition Bavarian Podcast Works Postgame Show, Tom and Schnitzel team up to discuss:

Bayern’s midfield being run right through

The back line getting exposed far too often

The brilliance of both Thomas Muller and Lewandowski

Dayot Upamecano struggling vs. Haaland

The NEED to have Joshua Kimmich back

Our verdicts on how Corentin Tolisso paired Leon Goretzka in midfield

As always, thanks for your support and let us know what you think!

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.