Match awards from Bayern Munich’s 3:2 win against Borussia Dortmund

Jersey swap: Jude Bellingham

The young English midfielder had a brilliant performance in Der Klassiker tonight. He was very active all over the pitch tonight and helped his teammates immensely. He assisted on both goals Borussia Dortmund scored today. He was often found in the final third of his team’s pitch, and whenever he had the ball, it was dangerous for Bayern Munich’s defense.

Der Kaiser: Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez has played well this season and steadily improved in recent weeks. He keeps adapting to Julian Nagelsmann’s system and is one of the most consistent players on the Bavarian side. Unfortunately, Lucas wasn’t able to finish the game due to an injury, but he was the best defensive player tonight. He often made some sturdy challenges and vital blocks. He was in seven ground duels and won all of them. Lucas also managed to maintain an impressive successful passing percentage - 87% of his passes were on target.

Hopefully, Hernandez isn’t seriously injured.

Honorable mention: Benjamin Pavard

He played a good match again and had a couple of good chances in the final third. Also, he had a couple of crucial tackles in the defensive part of the pitch.

Honorable mention: Mats Hummels

He was one of the best BVB Bayern players on the pitch to be honest.

Der Fußballgott: Thomas Muller

The Bavarian Raumdeuter wasn’t at his best today but was still impressive. He was constantly applying pressure on Dortmund’s backline, and at this point — I don’t understand how he does it. He’s already 32, and a couple of younger players barely finished the match. Muller’s performance was mostly just hard work — apply pressure, chase the ball, and cover as much ground as possible, and it worked! He managed to grab an assist on Bayern’s first goal. His impact is immense, even when he’s off the ball and even when the opposition has the ball. Muller constantly pushing his teammates to chase the ball and making them work harder as a unit.

Honorable mention: Corentin Tolisso

He had a good match today, as he managed to get lots of his passes right, and also was good defensively. He had to convert that last-minute chance when Kobel was on Bayern’s half.

Der Bomber: Kingsley Coman

Another good match from Kingsley Coman. After returning from the latest injury, he dominated almost every match he played. Tonight wasn’t the exception. He was very active on the right flank and most of Bayern’s attacks came from his side. He managed to score a goal tonight, and it was a crucial moment in Der Klassiker. It was a goal that gave Bayern momentum and it was the crucial moment that turned the match in Bayern’s favor after a shocking start to the match.

He also kept his play-style simple, as he didn’t attempt too many dribbles, and tried to convert as soon as possible, or he tried to pass the ball to his teammates.

Meister of the Match: Robert Lewandowski

Simply the best! Lewandowski’s first match after Monday’s Ballon d’Or award went into Messi’s hands, and it was about making a statement. He was brilliant tonight! He moved on all sides in the final third, sometimes dropped back, and other times, he moved to the sides. His attacking instinct is very impressive, as he appeared out of nowhere on Bayern’s first goal, immediately hit Muller’s ball — and scored. He then converted a penalty in the second half which was ultimately the winner. He also helped his teammates by applying frontal pressure and managed to win six duels.