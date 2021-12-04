Off the Crossbar: FIFA simulation says Borussia Dortmund will defeat Bayern Munich 3-2

While I don’t indulge in gaming, I am fascinated by them — especially when it comes to simulations of real life matches.

EA Sports ran a simulation of Der Klassiker between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund — which says BVB will walkaway with a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Bavarians:

Here are some highlights of the match for those of you, who cannot be bothered to watch the one-minute highlight reel:

Serge Gnabry gives Bayern Munich an early 1-0 lead.

Erling Haaland, however, scores consecutive goals to give Borussia Dortmund a 2-1 advantage.

Robert Lewandowski then knots the game at 2-2 before a complete wild card nets the game-winner for BVB.

That person...Mahmoud Dahoud.

Other notes:

Bayern had a dramatic two-shot sequence where it hit the crossbar twice.

Leroy Sane had a potential game-tying attempt thwarted by an offside call.

Will this be how the game really plays out? We’ll find out soon enough.