Off the Crossbar: FIFA simulation says Borussia Dortmund will defeat Bayern Munich 3-2

While I don’t indulge in gaming, I am fascinated by them — especially when it comes to simulations of real life matches.
EA Sports ran a simulation of Der Klassiker between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund — which says BVB will walkaway with a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Bavarians:
#FIFA22 predicts @Bundesliga_EN's Der Klassiker ⬇— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 3, 2021
Who do you think takes the match... @BlackYellow or @FCBayernEN? pic.twitter.com/NffkeBBiVn
Here are some highlights of the match for those of you, who cannot be bothered to watch the one-minute highlight reel:
- Serge Gnabry gives Bayern Munich an early 1-0 lead.
- Erling Haaland, however, scores consecutive goals to give Borussia Dortmund a 2-1 advantage.
- Robert Lewandowski then knots the game at 2-2 before a complete wild card nets the game-winner for BVB.
- That person...Mahmoud Dahoud.
Other notes:
- Bayern had a dramatic two-shot sequence where it hit the crossbar twice.
- Leroy Sane had a potential game-tying attempt thwarted by an offside call.
Will this be how the game really plays out? We’ll find out soon enough.
