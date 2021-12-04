Report: RB Leipzig to sack Jesse Marsch

RB Leipzig’s struggles this season are apparently too much for the club to live with any longer. According to Sportbuzzer, the club is set to relieve American coach Jesse Marsch of his duties:

According to our information, there will be no “business as usual.” Separation from the trainer duo Jesse Marsch / Achim Beierlorzer will take place at short notice.

While no official word has been announced as of yet, numerous journalists are running with the story after Die Roten Bullen suffered back-to-back defeats to Bundesliga’s foes Bayer Leverkusen and Union Berlin. Moreover, RB Leipzig has already been eliminated from the Champions League knockout phase.

Fabrizio Romano saw the writing on the wall yesterday:

Jesse Marsch job's in real danger since last week - and now after 3 consecutive Bundesliga defeats, RB Leipzig Head of Soccer Oliver Mintzlaff says to DAZN: "It's a catastrophic performance".



The club will decide on Jesse Marsch future soon.

Ronan Murphy tweeted out the following earlier today as well:

RB Leipzig have decided to sack head coach Jesse Marsch, according to LVZ.

The sacking does appear, however, to be a bit hasty. Marsch inherited a team in transition, which has lost top-end players like Timo Werner, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Sabitzer, and Ibrahima Konate in the last 18 months.

Overall, RB Leipzig is sitting in 11th place of the Bundesliga at the time of this post, but the squad had five wins, three losses, and two draws in its last 10 matches across all competitions.

Whatever the case, Marsch is well-regarded and will likely land on his feet somewhere for next season if this news is, indeed, true.