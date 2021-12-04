Bayern Munch’s Marc Roca doesn’t regret transfer

This might seem hard to believe, but even after his career has come to a screeching halt in Germany, Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca sees the positive aspects of his transfer.

“People may think that my time here in Munich has been a failure. I don’t see it that way. It was challenging, and I’m proud. I have improved a lot as a footballer and as a person. I stepped out of my comfort zone. I have grown a lot,” Roca told El Mundoes (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “Maybe right now I can’t prove it because I’m not getting the minutes I would like to get. But I’m sure that in the future I will be able to take advantage of all this. I wish I could succeed here. But in life you never know. If it’s not here, it will be somewhere else.”

Roca admits he has been frustrated at times, but is determined to not let that define his time in Bavaria.

“There have been moments of frustration. You feel ready, but you can’t play or help the team. That creates frustration. My partner and my family give me balance and stability,” Roca said. “I’ve wondered If I was wrong, if maybe I should have made another decision. But I think these are questions that get you nowhere. When I make a decision, I’m going to the end with it. It’s no use asking questions like: “What if”, “what if”, ... That gets you nowhere.”