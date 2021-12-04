Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann wants to get the most out of Corentin Tolisso against Borussia Dortmund

It seems as if Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has the same kind of feelings that many fans have on midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

Nagelsmann like the Frenchman and thinks highly of him, but also is very wary of his injury history. All that said, the former RB Leipzig manager hates seeing such a talented player potentially leaving the club for free.

”It’s never good when players would leave for free. I’ve always rated him highly. Unfortunately, he was repeatedly out due to injuries. But he did very well against Bielefeld. He has outstanding qualities, which I also want to see against Dortmund,” Nagelsmann said at his press conference (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

Nagelsmann will need Tolisso to flash all of that talent against Borussia Dortmund. The 27-year-old will like play a big role for the Bavarians, who will be without Joshua Kimmich and Marcel Sabitzer. Leon Goretzka’s status is also in doubt, which complicates matters further.