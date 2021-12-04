Bayern Munich’s Taylor Booth earns first international call up

The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) has called up Taylor Booth of Bayern Munich II for the December camp. The USMNT will begin training on December 5 in California and will play a friendly on December 18th against Bosnia & Herzegovina. Because this is outside of FIFA’s international windows, the USMNT usually uses the December international camps to involve players based in Major League Soccer (MLS). Luckily, Booth is one of two Europe-based players to be called up – with Roma’s Bryan Reynolds.

This will mark the first senior team call up for the young Bayern Munich II forward. Although, it was heavily speculated that he would have been called up earlier this year for the US camp in Switzerland, had Booth not been involved in a relegation battle while on loan with St Pölten.

Booth – the 20-year-old native of Utah – has one goal for Bayern Munich II in the Regionalliga this season. He also made his debut for the first team in Bayern’s first round DFB-Pokal match.