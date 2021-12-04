Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

There’s really not much to say about this game that hasn’t already been said. Whenever Bayern Munich meet Borussia Dortmund, you just know that a title is at stake.

Julian Nagelsmann has his work cut out this time — BVB will be boosted by the return of Erling Haaland, while Bayern are going to be without their two main midfielders in Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka. Per reports, the coach is planning an ambitious plan featuring Jamal Musiala at the #6 position, but who knows how that will work out?

Only a single point separates these two teams in the league table at the moment, so this game will certainly have repercussions on the title race. With neither side quite at full strength, it’s going to take one hell of a performance to secure a win.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast?

Match Info

Location: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

Time: 6:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

