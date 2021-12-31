Ousmane Dembele to Bayern Munich? New report suggest just that

Based on a new report in Bild, Bayern Munich might just have themselves a new winger. As broken down in the tweet below from @iMiaSanMia, FC Barcelona has offered embattled winger Ousmane Dembélé to Bayern.

Given Barcelona’s absurdly broken finances and Dembélé’s outrageous wages, it is easy to believe the report of Hasan Salihamidžić and Bayern’s board of directors being far from accepting of this proposed move.

Ousmane Dembélé has been offered to FC Bayern by agents. Hasan Salihamidžić and the club's bosses are rather skeptical and have doubts over Dembélé's character. Juventus are currently in advanced talks with the Frenchman [Bild] pic.twitter.com/S5IuMMg6qs — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 31, 2021

Based on the breakdown of Barcelona’s wages, Dembélé’s salary currently put him in the same plateau of Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich. With FC Bayern’s staunch history of deferring to their wage structure, such as the transfers of David Alaba and the current negotiations of Niklas Süle and Kingsley Coman, there does not objectively seem to be a way this works unless Barcelona covers a majority of Dembélé’s salary.

For Barcelona’s sake, they have to hope Juventus is interested and in a financial position to help cover the ex-Borussia Dortmund attacker.