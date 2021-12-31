 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Romelu Lukaku admits he only went to Chelsea because Bayern Munich wouldn’t go for him

Lukaku really didn’t want to go to Chelsea and he wants everyone to know about it.

By Ineednoname
Chelsea v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Premier League Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

In a hilariously frank interview with Sky Sports, Chelsea FC striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he never wanted to join the club in the first place. Nope, his actual target after leaving Inter was one of the “top” clubs in his view — either Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, or Bayern Munich. Lukaku only settled for moving to Chelsea because a move to one of those teams wasn’t available.

Don’t believe me? The whole thing is on VIDEO. I don’t have that on hand, but here’s a Fabrizio Romano tweet to confirm:

Honestly this one interview has sent sooooooo many mixed messages it’s hard to believe. I mean, just look at this:

And then this:

Honestly, it reads like an elaborately crafted troll interview designed to piss off as many fanbases as possible. There are so many different tangents and viewpoints that it’s hard to believe that it all came from a single guy. One moment, Lukaku says he loves Chelsea, the next moment he’s saying that Inter touched his heart and he never would’ve left them. THEN he admits that Inter was only a stepping stone to either Barca, Real, or Bayern. What is up with this guy?

Anyway, he’s right in saying that the top three clubs wouldn’t have wanted him this summer. Bayern have Robert Lewandowski and Real have Benzema, both of whom are better players than Lukaku (and don’t make regular inane comments in the media). Meanwhile Barca are broke, so they never could’ve paid the incredible 115m euro transfer fee that the Blues paid to Inter.

The reactions to this interview are going to leave social media in flames for the coming few days. I for one, will grab some popcorn.

