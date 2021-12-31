Romelu Lukaku admits he only went to Chelsea because Bayern Munich wouldn’t go for him

In a hilariously frank interview with Sky Sports, Chelsea FC striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he never wanted to join the club in the first place. Nope, his actual target after leaving Inter was one of the “top” clubs in his view — either Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, or Bayern Munich. Lukaku only settled for moving to Chelsea because a move to one of those teams wasn’t available.

Don’t believe me? The whole thing is on VIDEO. I don’t have that on hand, but here’s a Fabrizio Romano tweet to confirm:

Lukaku to Sky: “There are 3 teams at top level: Barcelona, Real, Bayern. All the players dream of them, that's the truth. I thought I was going to one of those clubs after Inter".



"This didn’t happened and I said: there is only one club where I can imagine myself, it's Chelsea”. pic.twitter.com/kZwfdYl4kB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 31, 2021

Honestly this one interview has sent sooooooo many mixed messages it’s hard to believe. I mean, just look at this:

Lukaku to Sky: “Why was the honeymoon with Inter over? I've been a supporter of Chelsea since I was a kid, it's my favorite team. Then I went to Chelsea at 18 and it wasn’t working - so I always had that Chelsea mission/challenge in my head”. #CFC pic.twitter.com/887Gr10FEW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 31, 2021

And then this:

Romelu Lukaku to Sky Sport: "If there had been the offer of a new contract from Inter last summer as I wanted... we would not be doing this interview now here from London, but quietly from Milano (he smiles)". #CFC #Inter pic.twitter.com/ma1BNrKhZd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 31, 2021

Honestly, it reads like an elaborately crafted troll interview designed to piss off as many fanbases as possible. There are so many different tangents and viewpoints that it’s hard to believe that it all came from a single guy. One moment, Lukaku says he loves Chelsea, the next moment he’s saying that Inter touched his heart and he never would’ve left them. THEN he admits that Inter was only a stepping stone to either Barca, Real, or Bayern. What is up with this guy?

Anyway, he’s right in saying that the top three clubs wouldn’t have wanted him this summer. Bayern have Robert Lewandowski and Real have Benzema, both of whom are better players than Lukaku (and don’t make regular inane comments in the media). Meanwhile Barca are broke, so they never could’ve paid the incredible 115m euro transfer fee that the Blues paid to Inter.

The reactions to this interview are going to leave social media in flames for the coming few days. I for one, will grab some popcorn.