 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bayern Munich’s Bouna Sarr, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting called up for Africa Cup of Nations

The two Bayern Munich players will represent their respective countries at the Africa Cup of Nations.

By Phillip Quinn
/ new
1. FC Dueren v FC Bayern Muenchen - DFB Cup: First Round Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Two Bayern Munich players have been called up to represent their countries at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon next month. Both Bouna Sarr and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting will miss at least a few weeks as the tournament kicks off in less than two weeks.

Sarr, Bayern’s sometimes-right-back sometimes-right-midfielder, made Senegal’s squad for the competition and will likely be the nation’s starter at right back throughout their time in the Cup of Nations. Choupo-Moting, Robert Lewandowski’s outstanding backup, was called up by the hosts, Cameroon. They’re one of the tournament’s favorites.

Senegal was drawn in a group with Guinea, Malawi, and Zimbabwe. Cameroon will face Burkino Faso, Cape Verde, and Ethiopia.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off on January 9 with the final on February 6. If either nation goes deep in the tournament, don’t expect those players back until mid-February, probably, at the earliest.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...