Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 31 — A look at the potential transfers into and out of Bayern Munich; What went wrong with Niko Kovac at AS Monaco; A Curb Your Enthusiasm lovefest; and MORE!

Bayern Munich is not on the pitch, but that does not mean there is not a lot to talk about.

The big news has mostly revolved around the transfer market, but also with a former manager. Here is what we have on tap for the episode:

Chuck and Tom reuniting...and it felt so good!

A look at some of the biggest names that have been linked to Bayern Munich including Raphinha, Donny van de Beek, Denis Zakaria, Matthias Ginter, and more.

A look at Niko Kovac’s unfortunate situation with AS Monaco.

An appreciation of another fantastic season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Seriously, it was awesome from start to finish.

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.