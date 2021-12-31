 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting suffers knee injury in Cameroon training

A knee injury sidelines Choupo-Moting ahead of Cameroon’s appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations.

By Phillip Quinn
FC Augsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Eric-Maxim Chopuo-Moting injured his right knee in training with Cameroon and has undergone a MRI to determine the extent of the damage. Choupo-Moting suffered “acute pain in his right knee” according to the Cameroon FA press officer Serge Guiffo.

Choupo-Moting missed the last month of the Hinrunde for Bayern Munich due to COVID protocols, so he hasn’t actually played a match since November 19. If he’s actually suffered a knee injury and set to miss any significant time, it’s a big blow to club and country.

Cameroon’s group at the Africa Cup of Nations is Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, and Ethiopa. As the host and one of the favorites, losing a veteran player with Choupo-Moting’s quality would be a terrible blow heading into a major tournament.

Four other Cameroon players — Pierre Kunde Malong, Jean Efala Konguep, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and Christian Bassogog — remain in quarantine after testing positive for COVID.

The Africa Cup of Nations kicks off on January 9 with the final on February 6.

