Wolfsburg ahead of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Ajax for FC Dallas star Ricardo Pepi

In a report issued by MLS reporter Tom Bogert, Bayern Munich was still listed a club in contention for FC Dallas and USMNT star Ricardo Pepi, but Wolfsburg is deep into talks with the striker.

While the Wolves are laying the groundwork with the player, Bogert says that there has been no contact between Wolfsburg and FC Dallas as of yet:

German Bundesliga side Wolfsburg are in advanced talks over Pepi, but nothing with Dallas has been agreed upon. They’re not the only team involved, so this is far from over. Dallas were determined to keep him as the offseason began, but their stance seems to be softening with big bids swirling. A cascade of big European clubs have expressed interest in the forward, including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Ajax, English sides and more. Dallas aren’t rushing to agree on a deal, with the transfer window only officially opening now and Pepi likely to be at USMNT camp in mid-January anyway.

Despite the myriad of clubs interested, it seems as if Pepi and Wolfsburg are going to be a match.