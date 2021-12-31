Report: Bayern Munich will have competition for FC Dallas star Justin Che

Given his previous experience in training at Bayern Munich, it has been widely assumed that FC Dallas defender Justin Che would eventually transfer to the Rekordmeister.

As it turns out, that might not be such a sure thing.

According to MLS writer Tom Bogert (who is extremely tied into the comings and goings of the league), Che could be drawing interest from other Bundesliga clubs and Premier League teams as well:

Justin Che impressed Bayern Munich on a training stint which earned a loan in 2021, ostensibly to be part of their U19 setup before he quickly was moved to Bayern’s second team. When his loan expired in the summer, the Bundesliga giants were hopeful to arrange a permanent deal immediately. With injuries and poor form thinning the defensive options last year, FC Dallas were intent to keep him in the summer when Bayern (and others) opened talks to try and sign him. The expectation is if the right offer arrives this winter, Dallas won’t stand in Che’s way. Bayern are among a few clubs involved for Che, including other Bundesliga sides and interest from the Premier League.

Despite his familiarity with Bayern Munich, Che could be keeping one eye on the roster of the Bavarians. Right now, the backline is loaded — and that does not even count loanees like Chris Richards and Lars Lukas Mai.