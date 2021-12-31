Bayern Munich is reportedly interested in Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek:

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has emerged as a transfer target for Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann. According to Fichajes, Donny van de Beek’s days at Manchester United could be numbered. The midfielder is seemingly becoming an outcast in the United setup, thus leading to speculations regarding a move away from Old Trafford in the upcoming January transfer window. Van de Beek has already attracted the interest of several top clubs across Europe so far this season. But it appears the Dutchman might be on the verge of moving to the Bundesliga, with the report suggesting Bayern Munich as a likely destination.

Van de Beek’s current deal runs through 2025 and it is at least somewhat conceivable that he could be made available for a reduced rate given his status of being relatively out of favor.

Still, it would be hard to imagine Bayern Munich landing him at this stage.

Is West Ham United going to be a major player in the summer transfer window? The Hammers are — allegedly — going to be in the running for Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle and Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Matthias Ginter:

West Ham hold “firm interest” in Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Süle and Borussia Monchengladbach star Matthias Ginter, according to ExWHUemployee. The Germany international duo are both out of contract at their respective clubs in June 2022, but a January deal for Ginter, 27, does not look likely after he told the Bundesliga outfit that he will be leaving as a free agent in the summer. Süle, 26, could be allowed to leave Allianz Arena next month for a fee as opposed to having him leave for free, and the Hammers could firm up their interest with a bid given their current injury woes at the back. There is expected to be a lot of competition for the signature of the Monchengladbach star once he becomes available for nothing, and West Ham could struggle to pip competition to his services.

That would seem like a big leap for West Ham United, but when considering that both players are available via free transfers, perhaps the Hammers could make it happen.

It appears that West Brom could get the better of Bayern Munich, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, and Southampton in keeping them away from Reyes Cleary:

West Brom have made progress in talks with Reyes Cleary as they look to secure the forward on his first professional contract. The 17-year-old is the latest exciting talent to come through the ranks at Albion, but because of his age they have yet to tie him down to a long-term deal. That has left them vulnerable to Cleary joining another club, and whilst the Baggies would be entitled to a compensation fee, it wouldn’t reflect his potential. It has been suggested that Bayern Munich are very interested in the teenager, along with Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Southampton following his fine form at U23 level. However, in a real boost for West Brom fans, The Athletic have revealed that ‘discussions have moved forward positively in recent weeks’ between the Championship side and Cleary’s representatives.

Aston Villa is getting serious about Bologna’s Aaron Hickey:

Delivering an increasing performance quality from Bologna ranks, 19-year old Scottish U21 international left-back Aaron Hickey is allegedly growing into a major target for Aston Villa. Birmingham side manager, Steven Gerrard, is in fact reportedly adamant over leading the 2002-born into his arms, and raising him into a fair-and-square top player. Playing for Italian club since 2020/21, Celtic Glasgow and Hearts of Midlothian alumni was previously tracked by a bunch more prominent sides, including Fiorentina, Leicester City, and Olympique Lyonnais. Hickey, to date, is allegedly worth 8 million euros, about five times the sum he was purchased by 15 months ago, by Felsinei.

Hickey has been a longtime target of Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich might be on break, but there was plenty to talk about as the team closed out an extremely strong Hinrunde.

During the preseason, there were some doubters unsure if Julian Nagelsmann was the right man for the job in Bavaria, but whether you like him or not, you cannot argue with the bottom line results.

Bayern Munich is a juggernaut.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A brief thanks to the BFW community for all of the ongoing support.

Lamenting that I couldn’t link up with Tom Adams for a two-man show.

An astonishing moment recognizing I was actually alone and had an empty house (so I drank beers and did a podcast).

A look at the coaching, defense, midfield, and attack during the Hinrunde.

Updates on Sergino Dest, Niklas Süle, Marc Roca, and Corentin Tolisso.

I still don’t get this move given the current depth at wing — and the cost for Raphinha — but Bayern Munich just can’t quit him (allegedly):