Report: Bayern Munich’s Martin Demichelis linked with managerial job in Argentina

Martin Demichelis is only a few months into his tenure as manager of Bayern Munich II, and he’s already being linked with a potential job in his native Argentina. Bayern had originally planned for Demichelis to manage the reserve team in the Regionalliga alongside Danny Schwarz, but the latter is now responsible for looking after Bayern’s players that are out on loan. Bayern II’s relegation from the 3. Liga to the Regionalliga also meant that Demichelis could act as the sole manager, since the coaching license rules are not as strict in the Regionalliga. In a way, relegation from the 3. Liga provided the solid opportunity for Demichelis to solo-manage Bayern Munich II.

Per a new report from TNT Sports Argentina (via tz), Demichelis is slated to be a successor for manager Alexander Medina at Argentine Primera Division Club Atletico Talleres. Medina is reportedly lined up with a new job somewhere in Brazil. More specifically, he is slated to take over for Diego Aguirre at Sport Club Internacional on a one year deal that goes until December 2022. Medina reportedly said goodbye to Talleres’ players and staff last week ahead of the one-year move to Internacional.

Talleres is based out of Cordoba, which is the province where Demichelis is from. After 25 matches played, they are 3rd in the Argentine Primera Division table behind River Plate and Defensa y Justicia. Despite what would be a romantic return to his home country and province, would a move like this really make sense for Demichelis?

After 24 matches played in the Regionalliga Bayern this season, Demichelis’ side have won 15 matches, drawn 7, and only lost 2. They sit second in the table behind only Bayreuth, who do have a match and hand, while third-placed FC Schweinfurt have two matches in hand, sitting 9 points behind Bayern. As far as his main ambition being to get Bayern Munich II promoted back to the 3. Liga, it would seem entirely out of place and against the grain for im to leave for Argentina right now. He’s done a fantastic job thus far and has his side well-poised to gain promotion back to the 3. Liga.

In addition to Bayern being in his DNA as a former player of the club, there is a lot of existent continuity he has with the current reserves, as he previously managed a handful of them at Bayern’s U-19s. Tearing apart strong rapport and healthy relationships between Demichelis and his players at this point would be way too much of a risk with regards to their promotion hopes.