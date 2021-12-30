Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Michael Cuisance will move to Venezia on deal worth €3-€4 million per report

According to Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio, Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance has made the decision to move to Venezia on a permanent transfer.

The move is expected to be worth €3 million to €4 million and would see Cuisance move immediately to the Italian side:

The negotiation is at the final details, the player is already in the city to carry out medical visits. In these hours he had to choose between Venezia and CSKA Moscow, but in the end he opted for Italy. Soon he will be able to start his new challenge.

This move could represent Cuisance’s last chance at proving he has the ability — and mentality — to play at a high level of football. His skill and talent has always been evident, but the Frenchman’s attitude has come into question at Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayern Munich, and at Olympique Marseille, where he spent last season on loan.

The expected financial return from Venezia is expected to be about half of what Bayern Munich originally paid for Gladbach.