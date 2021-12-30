CSKA Moscow chief scout unsure about asking price for Bayern Munich’s Michael Cuisance

The recent news that Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance could leave the club did not come as a surprise to many fans. Even the alleged interested teams (Venezia and CSKA Moscow) were not altogether shocking given how Cuisance has barely played since moving to Bavaria.

What was stunning, however, was the rumored asking price of €10 million. Sure, Cuisance has tantalizing talent, skill, and potential, but his alleged attitude problems could mean that there is a lot of baggage that comes along with bringing in the midfielder.

While CSKA Moscow chief scout Andrei Movsesian would not directly comment on Cuisance as a player, he did offer his insight on the rumored price for the Frenchman.

“We have a shortlist and there are negotiations. Cuisance? We do not comment on rumors. I read that CSKA allegedly offered 10 million for him,” said Movsesian to Match TV (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “But if you ask me, that’s too much for a player who hasn’t played 60 minutes this season.”

That sounds an awful lot like a realistic approach any club would have in taking in Cuisance. The midfielder has played sparingly in the last two seasons and with his rumored attitude issues, not many clubs will be willing to gamble on being able to extract the best from a player who has been shelved for so long.