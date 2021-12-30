Hansi Flick talks about Germany’s high-octane tactical style

In a lengthy interview with Sport Bild, Germany head coach Hansi Flick gave an overview of the national team’s playing style under him. Similar to his time at Bayern Munich, the 56-year-old has implemented a highly-attacking setup at Die Mannschaft that focuses on pressing opponents high up the pitch and in an organized fashion.

“I think you can recognize our idea of the game: we want to be very active in all positions at all times, we want to put the opponent under pressure early on, we want to stress them,” explained Flick. “Our back line is very high when we are in possession of the ball: Our center-backs are then 35, 40 meters away from their own goal. That’s worked well so far.”

A message from Hansi Flick at the end of the year #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/cPZghOqL8e — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) December 24, 2021

So far, Germany have maintained a perfect record under Flick, scoring 31 goals in seven games. Nevertheless, the former Bayern coach acknowledged that he is yet to face a team which doesn’t just sit back, but can also pose problems to his current system.

“But in these seven games we’ve also had opponents that we, as the German national team, have to dominate and beat,” he admitted. “In the future, we will have to face completely different challenges.”

Having drawn England and Italy in next year’s UEFA Nations league, Flick will have the chance to test his squad against two giants of European football before the Qatar World Cup.