Report: Bayern Munich following Ousmane Dembele’s situation with FC Barcelona closely

Could Bayern Munich get in the running for Ousmane Demblele?

By CSmith1919
Sevilla v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

In today’s Daily Schmankerl we saw the latest news on FC Barcelona’s ongoing contract talks with alleged Bayern Munich transfer target Ousmane Dembele.

Things are not looking good for the Frenchman to stay in Catalonia to say the least — and now some deep-pocketed suitors are scoping the situation. As we saw in the Daily Schmankerl, Newcastle United is rumored to be readying a “monster bid”, while Manchester United is also preparing to put together a proposal to Dembele.

According to Sky journalist Matteo Moretto, the two Premier League clubs — along with Bayern Munich — are eyeing Dembele. Moretto also said even more clubs will be throwing their respective hats into the ring as well:

Newcastle and Manchester United contacted the representative of Ousmane Dembélé one hundred percent. Bayern follow closely but there are surely more teams behind the Frenchman. Let’s see who offers more ...

Bayern Munich is in no position to get into a bidding war for any player at this point. While Dembele would be a free transfer at the end of the season, it can be ascertained that he wants a huge salary — which could be problematic in Bavaria.

