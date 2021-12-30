Bayern Munich and Corentin Tolisso are still open to a January transfer

It is a well-known fact that Bayern Munich is looking to sell Corentin Tolisso before his contract expires at the end of the season. As the January transfer window — the last chance to make money on a sell — approaches, Bayern and Tolisso are in an interesting place. Because a contract extension is highly unlikely, Bayern will look for offers from other clubs in the upcoming transfer window.

Tolisso spent most of the Hinrunde either injured or recovering from injury. Even though he was greatly improving towards the end of the year — even getting complimented regularly by Julian Nagelsmann — the Frenchman will likely still leave FC Bayern in the Winter. Even with his current run of form, Bayern seem to be sticking to their original plans of wanting to get something out of a Winter sell, rather than letting Tolisso leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

With no known offers for Tolisso currently, we will have to wait to see if any teams step in to make a bid while the transfer window is open.