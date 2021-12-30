Italian media continues to overestimate Bayern Munich’s spending power

Brace yourself for a laugh — per a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport, Bayern Munich are apparently one of the clubs interested in Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski. And get this, the reported asking price is around €35-€40 million. For Dejan Kulusevski. One of the most aggressively mediocre players in a team that has a massive surplus of them.

Of course, the report is complete nonsense. You didn’t click on here to read that. The thing that makes this rumor stand out is the fact that Bayern were randomly name-dropped at the end of the article, alongside teams like Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur. Yes, this seems like the kind of brain-dead move that Spurs or Arsenal might go for. But why Bayern?

This comes after yesterday’s report that Juventus were willing to sell Matthijs de Ligt for €60-€85m euros (a ridiculous amount for a defender) and Bayern could be one of the planned destinations. Now I don’t know where the Italian media got the idea that Bayern are flush with unlimited cash, but it just doesn’t work like that. We’re in the middle of a pandemic that’s showing no real signs of slowing down, and stadiums will probably remain closed for the foreseeable future.

With millions of euros in gate revenue lost for each home game, there is no way that Bayern will be able to make these kinds of big signings in the near future. Leaving out the fact that these linked players (Kulusevski and De Ligt) are hugely overpriced, Bayern simply do not have the cash to spare. The club is already struggling to extend the contracts of existing stars, with Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Niklas Sule, and plenty of other key players all coming up for renewal.

So here’s the takeaway from all this — at the moment, if you see Bayern linked with any big transfers, it’s probably safe to assume that the report is nonsense.