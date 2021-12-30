Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Michael Cuisance to Venezia?; Erling Haaland’s future decided in February?; Matthias Ginter to Inter Milan?; Corentin Tolisso to Tottenham Hotspur?; Newcastle United eyeing monster deal for Ousmane Dembele; and MORE!

Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance might be nearing a deal with Venezia for the next stage of his career. We had heard that both Venezia and CSKA Moscow were interested in Cuisance, but the latest news states he could be headed to Italy:

It looks like Erling Haaland will be letting Borussia Dortmund know what his plans are by the end of February — one way or the other per Sport Bild’s Christian Falk.

Haaland, of course, is the world’s top young striker and would be a foundational player for any club. For Borussia Dortmund, another year or two with Haaland would be fantastic, but with an affordable release clause and a bevy of suitors, the Norwegian could be leaving town in the summer:

The Transfer-Poker with @ErlingHaaland: @bvb wants a decision of Haaland about his future by the end of February @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 29, 2021

Outgoing Gladbach defender Matthias Ginter is going to make some team happy as a free transfer...but who? Bayern Munich is an option, but Falk says Inter Milan could be the more likely option:

We’ve heard this one before, but the rumors are starting back up about a swap deal between Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur involving Corentin Tolisso and Tanguy Ndombele:

Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich are reportedly in discussions over a possible swap deal involving Tanguy Ndombele and Corentin Tolisso. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich are holding talks over a potential swap deal involving French midfield duo Tanguy Ndombele and Corentin Tolisso in the January transfer window. Ndombele joined Tottenham in the summer of 2019 in a club-record deal. But, he has found it tough going in England, struggling to carve out a place for himself in the starting XI under all the managers he has played, be it Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, Ryan Mason, Nuno Espirito Santo or now Antonio Conte.

Bayern Munich might be on break, but there was plenty to talk about as the team closed out an extremely strong Hinrunde.

During the preseason, there were some doubters unsure if Julian Nagelsmann was the right man for the job in Bavaria, but whether you like him or not, you cannot argue with the bottom line results.

Bayern Munich is a juggernaut.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A brief thanks to the BFW community for all of the ongoing support.

Lamenting that I couldn’t link up with Tom Adams for a two-man show.

An astonishing moment recognizing I was actually alone and had an empty house (so I drank beers and did a podcast).

A look at the coaching, defense, midfield, and attack during the Hinrunde.

Updates on Sergino Dest, Niklas Süle, Marc Roca, and Corentin Tolisso.

FC Barcelona and winger Ousmane Dembele reportedly had a meeting that resulted in the Frenchman realize that he will not get the salary he desires in Catalonia. Fabrizio Romano summed the story up on Instagram:

Rudy Galetti followed up that report with one indicated that Newcastle United is preparing a “monster offer” for Dembele: