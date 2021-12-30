Rumored Bayern Munich target Raphinha could be looking at contract extension with Leeds United

According to a report from The Athletic (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), rumored Bayern Munich transfer target Raphinha could be working toward a contract extension with Leeds United.

The Raphinha rumor, which spiked hard last week and then has been on a roller coaster ride of further detail since, appeared to have odd timing for the Bavarians. While the club would clearly needs to replace Kingsley Coman if he leaves Bayern Munich, there is no final word on what Coman will do — or where his contract negotiations stand at the moment.

The Athletic’s report indicated that Leeds United has not received any formal contact from Bayern Munich and also that the club has been working with the Brazilian star on a new deal that would increase his salary and extend his contract past 2024. Leeds United knows and understands it has a valuable commodity on its roster and wants to keep him happy — and with the club.

In addition, Raphinha is said to be open to a contract extension with Leeds United.