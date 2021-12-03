Kit Leak: The color scheme for Bayern Munich’s new away kit

The current season isn’t even half gone yet, but there are glimpses of info on what the next season’s kits will look like already. We’ve already seen what colors Germany will wear during the upcoming World Cup. Now, a new report is shining a light on what colors Bayern Munich will suit up in for the following season.

The leak, presented as usual by Footy Headlines, gives us an insight as to what colors Bayern’s new away kit will be. After the black away kit this season, next season’s away kit will revert back to white, just like the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons. But the gold details on the current away kit seem set to stay. As per the leak, the details of the new away kit will also be gold.

Bayern's 2022/23 away kit will combine a white base with gold for logos [Footy Headlines] pic.twitter.com/Da66IJxt6C — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 3, 2021

It is unknown if the leaked pictures are true and the club logo will be the same monochromatic gold, as is the case on the current away kit, or whether the crest will retain its original colors per the 19/20 season. In the past two seasons, the badges were all monochromatic on the away and third kits, so it remains to be seen whether this will be the case again. No details on any further designs have been released.

⚪ : Bayern München 22-23 Away Kit Info Leaked: https://t.co/LEQl6KaGNy — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) December 3, 2021

If the pictures are to be trusted, the crest will feature five stars on the away kit for the first time as well.

Although gold is not an unfamiliar color on Bayern kits, it is unorthodox to have it paired with white. One could imagine a resemblance to the Real Madrid kits of 11/12 and 19/20, both of which were praised immensely. Say what you will about Los Blancos, but those kits looked pretty sharp. Hopefully the Bayern kit will look just as good, if not better.