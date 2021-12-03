Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: 2021/22 Bundesliga full coverage

With Covid-19 cases once again rising in Germany, yet another edition of Der Klassiker will be played without a full crowd of fans. Only 15,000 people will be allowed into the stadium to watch Borussia Dortmund play Bayern Munich, which is an absolute shame given the stature of a game like this.

Still, even if the Yellow Wall will be missing a few bricks, Julian Nagelsmann will have his work cut out beating BVB without a midfield. Joshua Kimmich being out always throws Bayern into disarray even at the best of times, and this week they’ll have Erling Haaland to deal with. As a coach, Nagelsmann’s record against Dortmund is rather abysmal — but he managed to beat them in the Supercup, so maybe he can do it again.

