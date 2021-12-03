Report: Real Madrid interested in Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry

Just one day after being linked to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, Real Madrid is rumored to have interest in Serge Gnabry.

A report from Diario Gol (as captured by Sport Bild), indicated that Gnabry “rejected” Bayern Munich’s initial offer for a contract extension and that the Germany international could be looking for a challenge outside of his home country. Specifically, Gnabry could be looking to join his old mate David Alaba at Real Madrid:

The Austrian moved to Los Blancos on a free transfer from Munich in the summer. The record champions definitely want to prevent another free transfer of a service provider. Gnabry still has a contract until 2023, should the right-winger not extend it until the summer and have parting thoughts, a transfer cannot be ruled out. According to “Diario Gol”, at least 60 million euros should be due for Gnabry (market value 70 million euros).

Sport Bild, however, reiterated that Bayern Munich wants to keep Gnabry, so that he can shape a new era at the club with Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sané, and Niklas Süle.

In addition, Sport Bild reported that Bayern Munich will look to get new talks going in 2022, but the issue could be Gnabry’s salary demand of €15 million per season. Regardless of whether he stays or goes, the final decision will be made in the coming months.