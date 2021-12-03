Lothar Matthäus doubts Bayern Munich can defeat Borussia Dortmund without Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka

Bayern Munich midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka have seen better days.

Kimmich is under massive amounts of scrutiny for his decision to not get vaccinated against COVID-19, which only amplified more when he tested positive for the coronavirus. Goretzka, meanwhile, has encountered another nagging injury as an issue in his hip had made him a limited participant in practice this week. To maker matters even worse, top reserve Marcel Sabitzer is also out.

The midfield is truly a mess at the moment for Julian Nagelsmann.

Legendary player turned pundit Lothar Matthäus thinks that the Bavarians could be heads into an uphill battle against Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker if Goretzka cannot take the field.

“If Kimmich and Goretzka are out, I doubt that Bayern will win,” Matthäus said at a press conference (as captured by BuLiNews.com) “The central midfield is the heart of the music.”

To counter the absences, Nagelsmann could be looking at a starting double-pivot of Corentin Tolisso and Jamal Musiala. Will that be good enough to beat Dortmund?

We might find out soon enough.